Britain wants to launch AI in the Royal Court to speed up case processing

The UK government wants to trial artificial intelligence projects at the Crown Court in a bid to improve the justice system and reduce backlogs.

Sky News writes about this.

These include AI assistants for lawyers and court staff, as well as simplified case management processes that should speed up their processing. AI assistants will help lawyers with routine work, including researching and analyzing case materials.

The government hopes that these plans will increase the productivity and efficiency of the Crown Court, and reduce the waiting time for victims before their trial begins.

The technology will first be tested in a so-called sandbox, an isolated environment for safe and controlled AI testing, to ensure that the new software meets the high standards demanded by judges and lawyers before it is considered for use in courts across the country.

The Ministry of Justice also reported that judges are already planning to use a new AI-based tool to search for cases ready for consideration and to group similar hearings.

This is expected to help use the resources of judges, prosecutors, and courts more efficiently, speed up the processing of cases, and ensure faster justice for victims.

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