The US court overturns Trumpʼs $100 000 fee for H-1B visas

A US District Judge in Boston has struck down President Donald Trumpʼs $100 000 fee for H-1B visas for highly skilled foreign workers.

Reuters writes about this.

Trump announced the levy in September 2025. At the time, the administration argued that it was legal because the president had the authority to impose it under federal immigration law, which allows him to restrict the entry of certain foreigners when he deems it "harmful to the interests of the United States".

Despite this, the court, after a lawsuit by the attorneys general of 20 states, found that this was not a penalty, but a tax that Trump imposed without the authorization of Congress. The judge also recalled that in February 2026, the Supreme Court overturned Trumpʼs massive tariffs, which he imposed under a law intended to be applied in national emergencies.

White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers said the Trump administration is confident the court will overturn the decision.

The H-1B visa program offers a quota of 65 000 slots each year and provides an additional 20 000 for professionals with higher education for a period of three to six years. Previously, the fee was $2 000 to $5 000. According to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services, as of February 15, only 85 people had paid for Trump visas.

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