Kennedy Center removes Trumpʼs name from website after court ruling

In Washington, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has removed references to US President Donald Trump from its website following a court ruling. However, Trumpʼs name still appears on the buildingʼs facade.

The Guardian writes about this.

The changes to the website were made on Monday, a few days before the deadline. A U.S. federal court ruled on May 29 that all references to the name “Kennedy-Trump Center” must disappear by June 12.

The centerʼs general counsel also instructed employees to update electronic signatures, forms, and other documents. Official communications should use only the names "John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts" or "The Kennedy Center".

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts opened in Washington, D.C., in 1971. It is one of the United Statesʼ premier cultural institutions and home to the National Symphony Orchestra and the Washington National Opera.

After returning to the White House, Trump replaced the centerʼs board with allies. Last year, the board of directors supported renaming the institution the Trump Kennedy Center.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.