Torture, rape and murder. Human rights activists have collected evidence of actions in the “Izolyatsia” prison that may indicate crimes against humanity

The Ukrainian human rights organization Truth Hounds has documented dozens of cases of torture, enforced disappearances, sexual violence, and unlawful imprisonment in the former “Izolyatsia” art center in occupied Donetsk, which militants turned into a torture chamber on June 9, 2014.

This is stated in the report "Isolation: From Culture to Torture", which the organization prepared for the anniversary of the seizure of the art center.

Truth Hounds gathered testimonies from 30 people who had been through "Isolation" over the past 12 years. They described repeated beatings with metal pipes, shovels and batons, electric shocks, rape (of men, women and children) and psychological pressure. At least four former prisoners witnessed guards beating other prisoners to death.

“They woke me up at night, dragged me to the basement, and tied me to a table with tape — in the shape of a star, as usual. They shocked my toes with electric shocks, beat my kidneys, and beat my heels with a rubber baton. Then they untied my legs — but as soon as I tried to lift them, they beat me with a baton again until I couldn’t walk,” said one of the victims.

This evidence suggests that the violence in “Izolyatsia” was part of a systematic attack on the civilian population and may constitute a crime against humanity.

According to the organization, the violence was carried out within a clear vertical of control. Initially, the facility was controlled by the armed formations of the “DPR”, later by the so-called Ministry of State Security of the “DPR”, and since the end of 2022 by the Russian FSB.

However, the complex may still be operating today, as indicated by satellite images from 2025 and testimonies from recently released people. The images show construction work, transport and signs of active heating. Therefore, it cannot be ruled out that people are still being illegally detained and tortured on the territory of the complex, human rights activists emphasize.

Truth Hounds called on the International Committee of the Red Cross and UN agencies to seek immediate access to the facility and the people who may be held there.

The human rights activists also stressed that their materials contributed to strengthening the evidence base in the French investigation into Ukrainian citizen and pro-Russian separatist Yevhen B., who was arrested in April 2026 on suspicion of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in “Izolyatsia". According to the investigation, the man participated in the torture of prisoners, treated them cruelly, exerted psychological pressure, forced confessions and humiliated people. So far, at least nine victims have been identified.

The arrest of Yevhen B. marked the first time in history that Ukraine has officially transferred the materials of a war crimes case at the trial stage to a third country. The man has been charged, but has not yet been sentenced in the case. He is presumed innocent.