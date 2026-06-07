The government extended payments to institutions for accommodating displaced people from 60 to 90 days

The government has extended the period for paying compensation to institutions that provide free accommodation to displaced persons who lost their documents due to the war, from 60 to 90 days.

This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko.

It will also now be possible to confirm damage or destruction of housing using a remote inspection report, Svyrydenko said.

In addition, information about compensation will soon be available in the Pension Fundʼs electronic account. There, you will be able to see decisions on payments, reasons for refusal, calculation of the compensation amount, and accrued funds.

The government has also determined how state funds for housing for family-type orphanages will be distributed. Preference will be given to families who were forced to leave due to the war, lost their homes, or are returning to Ukraine from abroad. The state budget for 2026 has allocated UAH 833 million for this program.

According to the Ministry of Social Policy, as of May, more than 4.6 million displaced persons were registered in Ukraine.

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