NBC News: Pentagon raises counterintelligence threat level due to Israeli spying on US officials

The Pentagon has raised the counterintelligence threat level to its highest level due to Israelʼs surveillance of US officials.

NBC News reports this, citing sources.

According to sources, Israel is monitoring American officials to obtain information about internal discussions and decision-making by the administration of the US President Donald Trump regarding the war in the Middle East.

The sources also say that the seven-page US intelligence assessment document, which includes a chart, says that Israel’s ability to spy and gather technical information is at a “critical level”. It also lists several specific incidents.

A spokesman for the Israeli embassy in the United States said the country does not collect intelligence on American organizations and government officials.