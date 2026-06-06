Hungary cancels residence permits for non-EU migrant workers

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar signed a decree canceling the issuance of residence permits for migrant workers from non-EU countries.

This is reported by dpa.

In doing so, he overturned the decision of the previous government led by Viktor Orbán. The day before, the government also stopped issuing work visas for workers from the Philippines, Georgia and Armenia.

Workers already working for companies will be able to apply for an extension of their contracts. Residence permits already issued will be valid until the end of their term.

According to statistics, the share of foreign workers in Hungary is 2%. There are about 90 thousand workers from countries outside the EU. Most foreigners work in the automotive sector, construction, delivery, as well as in seasonal jobs in agriculture.

Some of Hungaryʼs largest foreign investors say this could hit companies and the economy.

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