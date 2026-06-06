In Dnipro, a man threw a grenade at police officers who were trying to detain him. He died, and law enforcement officers were injured

Late in the evening of June 5, a fight broke out in one of the districts of Dnipro. When patrol police arrived at the scene and tried to detain the participants in the fight, one of the men threw a grenade at the law enforcement officers.

This was reported to the National Police.

The explosion killed a man on the spot. Four law enforcement officers were injured to varying degrees. They were hospitalized.

The incident occurred at around 10:55 PM near one of the houses on Luhovska Street in the Amur-Nyzhnyodniprovsky district of Dnipro.

Currently, law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances of the incident and collecting evidence. Investigators have initiated criminal proceedings under Article 348 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (encroachment on the life of a law enforcement officer).