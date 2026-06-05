Actor Anthony Head, known for the series “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”, has died

British actor Anthony Head, known for his role in the series "Buffy the Vampire Slayer", has died at the age of 72.

The actorʼs death was reported by the BBC, citing his daughters.

According to Emily and Daisy Head, the actor died surrounded by family due to complications from pneumonia.

Anthony Head gained the greatest fame for his role as Rupert Giles, the main characterʼs mentor, in the TV series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which aired in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

He later starred in the TV series Merlin, the comedy show Little Britain, and also appeared in the popular series Ted Lasso. During his career, the actor played dozens of roles in film, television, and theater.

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