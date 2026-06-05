She spiked methadone in alcohol. In the Zhytomyr region, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of murdering a military man on behalf of Russia

A 17-year-old girl from the Zhytomyr region is suspected of murdering a military man on the orders of Russian special services.

This was reported by the National Police.

According to the investigation, a 17-year-old resident of Berdychiv communicated in a Telegram channel with a man who, according to law enforcement officers, is a representative of the Russian special services.

At his direction, in late May, the girl received a package through a post office that contained a crystalline substance, presumably methadone. The supervisor ordered her to meet a military officer at a designated location.

The girl agreed and went with her new acquaintance to the apartment he was renting. There, she added a pre-prepared drug to the alcohol, and when the man lost consciousness, she left.

On the afternoon of June 4, a resident of Zhytomyr contacted the police after discovering a deceased tenant in her home, a 27-year-old serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Dishes with powdery substance residue and other physical evidence were seized from the scene. The body of the deceased was sent for forensic examination.

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The girl was found at her place of residence and detained. Law enforcement officers have launched a pre-trial investigation under the article of intentional murder.

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