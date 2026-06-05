Law enforcement officers simultaneously conducted 58 searches at the premises of MMC officials in 16 regions of Ukraine

Law enforcement officers conducted 58 simultaneous searches of representatives of military medical commissions (MMCs) and expert teams for the assessment of daily functioning of a person (ETADFP) in 16 regions of the country.

This was reported by the press service of the National Police.

As part of the operation codenamed "Aesculapius", law enforcement officers are investigating possible illegal enrichment and false declarations. The police have established that the discrepancies between the declared and actual assets of MMC workers range from UAH 2 to 11 million, and a total of UAH 200 million.

These include undeclared assets of close relatives, including cars, apartments, houses, land plots, and cash. As well as declared assets that significantly exceed official income.

During the searches, cars were seized, including a “Mercedes-Benz” GLE worth over $100 000, cash, medical documents of 36 patients, and contracts with checks for amounts ranging from 600 000 to over a million UAH.

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The police suspect that the seized documents may indicate the legalization of funds obtained illegally. All these facts will be verified.

Over 230 administrative protocols were drawn up in a few days for violating financial control requirements. The investigation is ongoing, and law enforcement officers are collecting evidence to declare the suspects suspects.