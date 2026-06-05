The US and Japan invest $1 billion in AI projects

The governments of the United States and Japan have agreed to invest $1 billion ($500 million each) in the development of scientific projects in artificial intelligence as part of a five-year plan.

This is reported by The Japan Times.

Japan has become the first country to join the US-led Genesis Mission, which will see the two countries deepen cooperation in cutting-edge scientific fields, including quantum technologies, nuclear fusion, and biotechnology.

Governments are looking to shorten the time it takes to conduct AI research and attract international research and development, and to maintain a technological lead over China.

The United States and Japan will work together on joint projects between US national laboratories and Japanese institutions, including the state-run research institute Riken and the University of Tokyo, to develop next-generation autonomous laboratories powered by AI and robotics that can conduct complex experiments on their own.

The US government reported the creation of the Genesis Mission in early November 2025. Leading American technology companies such as OpenAI, Anthropic, and Nvidia joined the project.

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