In Sweden, a court has arrested the Caffa vessel, suspected of illegally selling Ukrainian products from the occupied territories

A court in Sweden has arrested the Caffa vessel. According to the Ukrainian prosecutorʼs office, it may have been involved in the illegal export of products from the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.

This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

This is the first case when a foreign court has arrested a ship at the request of the Ukrainian prosecutorʼs office. According to the investigation, the Caffa constantly violated the rules of entry and exit to the temporarily occupied territory and hid this with a false registration, and in international databases it was marked as Guinea False.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office of Ukraine requested the Swedish Ministry of Justice on March 12 to search the vessel, question the crew members and captain, and arrest Caffa. The following week, searches were conducted and witnesses were interviewed.