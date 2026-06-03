Zelensky appointed Colonel Myronenko as Deputy Commander of the National Guard

President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Colonel Oleh Myronenko as Deputy Commander of the National Guard. In another decree, Oleksiy Osypenko was dismissed from this position.

This is stated in decrees No. 469 and No. 470 on the website of the Office of the President.

Oleh Myronenko is the commander of the 14th operational brigade "Chervona Kalyna". He has been serving in the military since 2014. He participated in the liberation of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration building and carried out combat missions in eastern Ukraine.

After the start of the full-scale invasion, Myronenko fought in the Kyiv region, and also participated in hostilities in the Luhansk region, Donetsk region, and Zaporizhzhia direction.

Myronenko is a holder of the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky and has been awarded the Orders "For Courage" of the 2nd and 3rd degrees. In 2025, he was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine.

Oleksiy Osypenko was appointed Deputy Commander of the National Guard in 2023.

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