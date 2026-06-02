FT: The US in talks to deploy more nuclear weapons in Europe

The United States is discussing the possibility of deploying nuclear weapons in several more NATO countries in Europe, a move that should reassure allies and show that reducing the conventional US military presence does not mean weakening security guarantees.

This was reported to the Financial Times by three sources familiar with the negotiations.

According to them, American officials are signaling that they are ready to deploy weapons in other countries, in addition to the current six that already host bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

This would potentially allow more countries to host the US’s so-called dual-purpose aircraft (DCA), which are capable of delivering nuclear strikes. Two people told the FT that the willingness to discuss such an expansion was intended to demonstrate that the US would continue to provide Europe with a nuclear “umbrella” – even as NATO allies are being forced to shoulder more of the burden of conventional defence.

According to sources, countries on NATOʼs eastern flank, including Poland and some Baltic countries, are interested in hosting such bases.

Polish officials have been particularly vocal about their willingness to accept nuclear weapons. Former Polish President Andrzej Duda has called on the United States to extend the DCA program to Polish territory.

In addition, Warsaw joined a new French initiative this year that is exploring the possibility of temporarily stationing elements of the French nuclear deterrent in other European allies.

According to one source, discussions are ongoing within NATO structures, with the countries closest to Russia showing the greatest interest.

The FTʼs interlocutors added that the Russian invasion of Ukraine and regular statements by Russian leader Vladimir Putin about Russiaʼs nuclear potential have increased the interest of individual allies in deploying DCA.

At the same time, another source emphasized that a decision to expand the US nuclear presence is not yet imminent.

The talks are confidential and may not lead to changes to NATOʼs current nuclear deterrent system. They come amid concerns in Europe that the United States is gradually withdrawing troops and key weapons systems from the continent.

What is known about NATOʼs nuclear exchange program?

NATOʼs nuclear exchange program currently includes Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Turkey and the United Kingdom. They host dual-purpose American aircraft and nuclear bombs. The weapons are under US protection, and only Washington can decide whether to use them.

This system was created during the Cold War. NATO explains that it allows non-nuclear members of the Alliance to participate in nuclear policy-making and planning without having to develop their own nuclear weapons.

The US nuclear weapons in Europe are stored and protected by the US military. Allied air forces flying F-35, F-15 and Tornado aircraft are being trained to participate in exercises and potential operations using these weapons, subject to US authorization.

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