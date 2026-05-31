CNBC: Startup linked to Trumpʼs son tests humanoid combat robots in Ukraine

In early 2026, the American company Foundation Future Industries sent two of its “Phantom MK-1” humanoid robots to Ukraine to test them in real war conditions.

This was stated by the CEO and co-founder of the startup Sankaet Pathak, CNBC reports.

During the pilot tests in Ukraine, the robots performed logistical tasks in dangerous areas — such as delivering and retrieving cargo to reduce risks to military personnel. The tests were conducted with the support of the US government and in cooperation with Ukrainian officials.

The companyʼs CEO says he wants to use robotics not for everyday tasks, but for "humanityʼs most complex challenges" — in the military and industrial spheres.

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At the same time, the current “Phantom” model has limitations — it can carry approximately 20 kilograms of cargo, does not have sufficient protection against water, and is not able to operate autonomously for a long time.

Therefore, within a year, the company plans to send an improved model to Ukraine — “Phantom 2”, which will have double the carrying capacity and "superhuman capabilities".

Foundation Future Industries expects the results of its testing in Ukraine to be useful for future work with the US military. The startup has already received $24 million in US government contracts to test robots in logistics, inspection, and weapons handling.

But the company has more ambitious plans — to produce thousands of robots each year and begin testing with the US military within the next 12-18 months.

CNBC writes that this goal will be achieved with the help of Eric Trump, the second son of the US President Donald Trump, who recently joined the company as a chief strategy advisor. He was previously an investor in the startup.

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