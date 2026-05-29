Finland provides Ukraine with 33rd military aid package worth €128 million

Finland is providing military assistance to Ukraine worth €128 million. This is the 33rd aid package.

This was reported by the press service of the Finnish government.

This decision was proposed by the countryʼs government, then approved by President Alexander Stubb. In total, Helsinki has already provided Kyiv with €3.4 billion in military aid.

"For operational reasons and to ensure the delivery of the cargo to its destination, more detailed information regarding the content of the aid, the method of delivery, or the schedule will not be provided," the government website wrote.