Bulgaria to reduce time US military aircraft can stay in country due to visa dispute

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev announced that due to visa disputes with the United States, American military aircraft will only be able to stay in the country until the end of June.

Reuters writes about this.

This applies to both aircraft and tanks based at the airport in the capital Sofia. The American aircraft can only be stationed in Bulgaria until the end of May, but the US has asked for more time.

Radev, in a conversation with President Donald Trump, asked him to suspend the visa regime for Bulgarian citizens. But the prime minister did not receive a positive response and gave Washington more time to reconsider the decision.