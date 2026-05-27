Japan to create National Intelligence Bureau, to be launched in summer

The Japanese parliament passed a law at a plenary session to launch the National Intelligence Agency.

This was reported by the Japanese publication NHK.

The law was supported by the Liberal Democratic Party, the Japan Innovation Party, and several opposition parties. The Constitutional Democratic Party and the Communist Party were against it.

According to the law, the institution will receive powers and will collect and analyze information from ministries and departments. A National Intelligence Council under the Prime Minister will also be created. It will include members of the government, in particular the Secretary General of the Cabinet of Ministers and the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The government plans to launch the bureau this summer.

Japan already has a Defense Intelligence Agency (DIH), established in 1997, modeled after the US military intelligence agency. Today, it operates as a special agency of the Defense Department and is the countryʼs main electronic intelligence service.

Its main tasks are military-strategic intelligence, collection and analysis of information for the Minister of Defense and the leadership of the Self-Defense Forces.

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