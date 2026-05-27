The US did not issue visas to the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Iranian Minister Araghchi to participate in the UN Security Council

Russiaʼs Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzia said that the US had denied a visa to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Alimov, who was supposed to participate in a UN Security Council meeting.

Reuters reports this.

During the meeting of the UN Security Council, which consists of 15 states and is chaired by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Nebenzia called the refusal to issue a visa to the Russian diplomat "a violation of the US obligations as a host country of the UN".

He also claims that Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alimov was invited by Wang Yi himself, so the decision not to issue him a visa is a "blatant case of disrespect" for Chinaʼs presidency of the UN.

According to Nebenzi, according to the UN Headquarters Agreement, access to the organizationʼs headquarters in New York "shall be provided to all officials of member states, without exception".

In addition, a UN diplomat reported that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was also denied a visa for the same meeting, which focused on upholding the UN Charter and strengthening multilateral cooperation.

The UN spokesman Farhan Gakh said he did not know why Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi did not arrive in New York.

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