Ferrari releases first electric car worth $550 000

Italian company Ferrari is releasing the first all-electric car, the Luce, priced at $550 000.

The BBC writes about this.

It is also the companyʼs first five-seater car — it was created together with the American design company LoveFrom.

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The Luce has an electric motor on each wheel, allowing it to accelerate to 60 mph in about 2.5 seconds. Its power output is 1 035 horsepower from four motors. Its range is about 330 miles.

It took five years to develop the electric car — the company manufactured all of its parts independently.

Serial production of the Ferrari Luce is scheduled to begin at the end of 2026.

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