In Las Vegas during the "Olympics on Steroids", Greek athlete Christian Golomeev broke the world swimming record.

The BBC writes about this.

He swam the 50 meters in 20.81 seconds, while his predecessor Cameron McEvoy of Australia did it in 20.88 seconds in March. IOC and the World Anti-Doping Agency did not recognize the swimmerʼs record because athletes at this "Olympics" are allowed to use doping.

Getty Images / «Babel'»

The organizers of the Olympics gave the 32-year-old winner of the tournament $250 000 and $1 million for the unofficial world record. The athlete said he will compete in the next games in 2027.

The "Olympics on Steroids" included not only swimming, but also track and field and weightlifting. Most of the 42 athletes competing were doping, and 13 of them broke personal records.