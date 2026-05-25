Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters defending the village of Mala Tokmachka for over 1 500 days set a national record

Soldiers of the 118th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine entered the Book of Records of Ukraine for continuously holding the village of Mala Tokmachka (Zaporizhzhia region) for over 1500 days.

This was reported by the brigade itself.

Thus, the village of Mala Tokmachka became one of the longest-held frontiers of the modern Russian-Ukrainian war, which Ukrainian fighters have continuously controlled for over 1500 days under constant assaults, artillery fire, and air and drone pressure.

The 118th Motorized Rifle Brigade emphasizes that the national record is only a record of a fact for history. The main reward for the fighters remains every saved meter of Ukrainian land.

"Honor and respect to all soldiers, all units that held and continue to hold the borders in the Malaya Tokmachka area," the military added.