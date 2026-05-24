24 killed, over 50 injured in Pakistan car bomb attack near train

In Pakistan, a car bomb exploded near a train in the province of Balochistan, killing 24 people and injuring more than 70 others.

Reuters and Euronews write about this.

According to sources, a car with explosives rammed into a train passing through the city of Quetta, carrying soldiers and their families. The explosion derailed the locomotive and three carriages, and overturned two more. Nearby vehicles and buildings were also damaged.

The Balochistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack. Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said most of the victims were women and children.

The Balochistan Liberation Army is a separatist organization fighting for independence for the region. The group has been designated a terrorist organization by Pakistan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

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