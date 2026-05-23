Prime Minister Magyar instructed the government to find out whether Hungary can return to Eurovision

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar has instructed the government to investigate whether the country can be returned to the main Eurovision song contest.

Magyar said this in an interview with Zeit im Bild.

Magyar added that many young people have approached him about this issue. They have sent letters asking him to nominate Hungary for the contest again.

He will instruct the Minister or Secretary of State for Culture to examine whether such a possibility exists.

Hungary has not participated in the song contest since 2020. After the country withdrew from Eurovision, The Guardian wrote that the Hungarian state broadcaster MTVA did so because of the contestʼs connection to LGBT culture.

However, after that, the spokesman for the then Prime Minister of the country, Viktor Orban, Zoltan Kovács, denied this information and said that the funds allocated for the competition could be directed to supporting Hungarian artists, and not to participating in Eurovision itself.

This yearʼs Eurovision Song Contest 2026 was won by Bulgaria, scoring 516 points. It was represented by singer Dara with the song "Banagaranga". Ukraine took ninth place.

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