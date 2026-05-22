The former head of the State Reserve was declared suspicious — he is a defendant in a corruption case involving UAH 36 million

SAPO and NABU have reported suspicions to the former head of the State Agency for Reserves Management of Ukraine and three other defendants. They are suspected of corruption worth UAH 35 million.

This was reported by the press service of SAPO and NABU.

The investigation says that the participants in the scheme took possession of money from a state-owned enterprise under the management of the State Reserve. In addition to the former head of the agency, suspicions were raised against:

former deputy director of a state-owned enterprise;

organizer of the transaction;

accomplice (individual).

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According to the investigation, in the fall of 2022, the suspects developed a scheme to seize the money that the state-owned enterprise received for warehousing services.

The scheme worked like this: a state-owned enterprise transferred warehouses to controlled companies ostensibly for storing goods. To do this, officials drew up fictitious documents and understated the real area of the premises on paper. In reality, these companies leased much larger warehouse spaces to businesses.

Such actions resulted in UAH 36 million in losses to the state. The participants in the scheme converted these funds into cash and disposed of them at their own discretion.

The organizer of the criminal scheme was detained while trying to cross the state border. He has already been sent to custody.

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