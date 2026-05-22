The ashes of OUN leader Andriy Melnyk and his wife Sofia were brought to Kyiv

The remains of one of the leaders of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists Andriy Melnyk and his wife Sofia were delivered to Kyiv on the night of May 22.

This was reported at the Patriarchal Cathedral of the Resurrection of Christ.

Melnyk familyʼs remains were displayed in the church for public veneration. On May 22 and 23, those who wish can come to the cathedral, pray, and pay their respects to the couple.

The coupleʼs remains are planned to be reburied on May 24 at the National War Memorial Cemetery.

The remains of the Melnyks were exhumed in Luxembourg on May 19. On May 21, they were transferred to Ukraine across the Slovak border. The day before, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that decisions were being prepared regarding the reburial of UNR Colonel Yevhen Konovalets.

Who is Andriy Melnyk?

Andriy Melnyk was a Ukrainian military and political figure, a colonel in the UNR army, and one of the leaders of the Ukrainian nationalist movement of the 20th century. After the death of Yevhen Konovalets in 1938, he headed the Leadership of Ukrainian Nationalists.

During World War II, Melnyk tried to achieve the creation of Ukrainian military formations, but was later arrested by German authorities and sent to the Sachsenhausen concentration camp.

After the war, he lived in Luxembourg, where he continued his activities and advocated for the unification of Ukrainian organizations abroad. He died in 1964 and was buried in Luxembourg.

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