Bihus.Info: Mindichʼs business partner Khmelov has been buying up land and hotels near Bukovel for millions of dollars since 2022

Business partner of the “Midas” case defendant Tymur Mindich and former top manager of the defense company “Fire Point” Ihor Khmelov has been buying up land and resort complexes near Bukovel for millions of dollars since 2022.

This is stated in the investigation by Bihus.Info.

According to journalists, Khmelov remained a non-public figure for a long time, despite the fact that his name appeared in business registers in almost 40 companies. Most of them are associated with the “Privat” group, structures of the family of the MP Ihor Palytsa, and Mindichʼs business.

Скриншот з відео Bihus.Info

Khmelyovʼs name is also mentioned in the recordings made by NABU detectives as part of Operation “Midas”. In particular, participants in a large-scale corruption scheme in the energy sector discussed Khmelyov in the context of his work for the “Fire Point” company, the possible involvement of Mindich in which was also recorded in the recordings.

Later, Khmelyovʼs work for “Fire Point” was publicly confirmed by the companyʼs co-owner Denys Shtilerman.