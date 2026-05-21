Bihus.Info: Mindichʼs business partner Khmelov has been buying up land and hotels near Bukovel for millions of dollars since 2022

Business partner of the “Midas” case defendant Tymur Mindich and former top manager of the defense company “Fire Point” Ihor Khmelov has been buying up land and resort complexes near Bukovel for millions of dollars since 2022.
This is stated in the investigation by Bihus.Info.
According to journalists, Khmelov remained a non-public figure for a long time, despite the fact that his name appeared in business registers in almost 40 companies. Most of them are associated with the “Privat” group, structures of the family of the MP Ihor Palytsa, and Mindichʼs business.
Khmelyovʼs name is also mentioned in the recordings made by NABU detectives as part of Operation “Midas”. In particular, participants in a large-scale corruption scheme in the energy sector discussed Khmelyov in the context of his work for the “Fire Point” company, the possible involvement of Mindich in which was also recorded in the recordings.
Later, Khmelyovʼs work for “Fire Point” was publicly confirmed by the companyʼs co-owner Denys Shtilerman.
In 2022, after the start of the full-scale invasion, Khmelov began actively buying up land plots in the village of Yablunytsia, near Bukovel. First independently, and then through the company Eventus Management, which he owned at the time.
A restaurant, hotel, and glamping site were already operating on the purchased land. Another hotel complex was recently built there.
In total, by January 2026, the company had acquired 24 plots with a total area of about 9 hectares. The land alone could cost about $4.5 million.
According to journalist sources, Khmelov left Ukraine in November 2025, exactly on the day of the searches at Tymur Mindichʼs home. After that, he began to leave the business structures in which he was a co-owner, in particular, the company “Eventus Management”.
The new owner of the company was “Zlagoda Properties”, but journalists suggest that actual control may not have changed, since management remained with a manager associated with Khmelov.
Journalists were unable to contact Khmelov or the new owners of the company. According to Bihus.Info, in 2025, it was Tymur Mindich who came to the “Eventus” recreation complex.
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