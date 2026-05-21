A record number of climbers from the Nepalese side climbed Everest in a day — 274

A record number of climbers from the Nepalese side climbed Everest in a single day — 274. This is the largest number of ascents ever recorded there in a single day.

Reuters writes about this.

According to Rishi Bhandari, secretary general of the Nepal Expedition Operators Association, the new figure surpassed the previous record of 223 ascents, which was set on May 22, 2019.

According to him, the number of ascents may increase further, as not all climbers have had time to report to base camp that they have successfully climbed. After completing the route, climbers must provide photos and other evidence that they have climbed Everest. Then they will be issued official certificates.

Mount Everest is located at an altitude of 8 849 meters on the border of Nepal and Tibet in China. This year, Nepal has issued 494 permits to climb Everest — each costs $15 000. The climb is possible from both sides, but this year the Chinese authorities have not issued permits for climbing.

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