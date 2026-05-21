Putin failed to convince Xi Jinping to support the construction of the Power of “Siberia-2” gas pipeline to China

Putin was unable to convince Chinese President Xi Jinping to support the construction of the new Power of “Siberia-2” gas pipeline to China.

This is reported by The Washington Post.

Putin had hoped to use the talks with Xi to advance the project, but the parties failed to reach final agreements. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there was currently no specific timeline for the pipelineʼs launch.

According to him, the parties already have a "general understanding" of the project parameters, route, and construction method, but certain details still need to be agreed upon.

China is currently more interested in increasing gas purchases through the already operational “Power of Siberia-1” pipeline. According to WP, the implementation of “Power of Siberia-2” could take eight to ten years. Due to the delay in the new project, Moscow is losing the opportunity to quickly find an alternative market for its gas.

At the same time, analysts say Moscow is concerned about Chinaʼs role in supplying components for Ukrainian drones. This has allowed Ukraine to significantly increase drone production over the past year, although Russia also depends on Chinese supplies.

Putin visited China on May 19-20. At the meeting, the leaders of the countries agreed on the construction of a new railway line and signed 20 documents on cooperation in various areas.

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