The United Kingdom has allowed the import of fuel made from Russian oil. There is a condition

The United Kingdom has allowed the import of diesel and aviation fuel made from Russian oil but refined in third countries.

This was reported by the press service of the British government.

The license takes effect on May 20. It will be valid indefinitely, but will be reviewed from time to time.

The United Kingdom has also issued a license and allowed the supply of liquefied natural gas from the Russian “Sakhalin-2” and “Yamal” projects to third countries and related financial services. The license will be valid from May 20, 2026 to January 1, 2027.