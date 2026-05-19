The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has launched a “Personal Account”. In the new service you can see temporary travel bans

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBSU) has launched the "Personal Account" service — from now on, citizens will be able to independently find out whether they have temporary restrictions on traveling abroad.

This was reported by the press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

In the office, you can only check temporary travel bans, including alimony, fines, or debts imposed by a court or bailiff.

How to enter the office:

you need to register via electronic signature, "Diia.Signature", BankID or QES ;

; undergo automatic data verification in the SBSU database;

After that, the status will automatically appear: either “no restrictions” or “there is a temporary restriction”.

Bans imposed due to martial law are checked separately — they are not displayed in the office.

The State Border Service of Ukraine explained that most often the ban on leaving applies to parents who do not pay child support or have arrears in their payments.

Previously, to find out such information, parents had to contact the Main Center for Special Information Processing of the State Border Service and wait several weeks for a response, but now they can check it in their office.