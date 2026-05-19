Former Spanish Prime Minister Zapatero suspected of abuse of influence

Former Spanish Prime Minister José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero is suspected of abuse of influence — his office is being searched.

Reuters writes about this.

Zapatero will also be summoned to the Supreme Court on June 2 to testify. At the same time, the former prime minister denies his guilt.

The investigation is part of another case. In 2021, during the pandemic, the Spanish airline Plus Ultra received €53 million in state aid through the state holding company SEPI.

The Supreme Court is currently reviewing whether the aid was properly approved, given the airlineʼs weak financial situation and ties to Venezuelan shareholders.

Zapatero was Spainʼs prime minister from 2004 to 2011. During his term, Spain legalized same-sex marriage and withdrew troops from Iraq. He is also a key ally of current Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

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