In the US, teenagers killed three people in a mosque and committed suicide

In the US, two teenagers opened fire at a mosque, killing three people and then committing suicide.

The BBC writes about this.

The shooting took place in San Diego, California. Two hours before the incident, the mother of one of the teenagers told police that her son had run away with a friend, grabbed a gun, and was planning to kill himself. He had left her a note that police say contained “generalized hate speech and hate speech”, but it made no mention of an attack on a mosque.

The teenagers were already being sought when the shooting began. Authorities said the dead included a mosque security guard who “played a crucial role” in preventing “much worse consequences” from the attack. He is survived by eight children. The identities of the other two victims are still being determined.

Getty Images / «Babel'»

When the police were already in the mosque, another shooting occurred — teenagers opened fire on the gardener, who was not injured.

They were soon found dead in a car a few blocks from the mosque. The official motive has not yet been reported, but investigators believe it was a hate attack.

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