The accumulated money from “National Cashbak” must be spent by June 30

The money accumulated by citizens on “National Cashback” cards must be spent by June 30, 2026 (inclusive).

This was reminded by the Ministry of Economy.

Unused funds as of the end of the day on June 30 will be returned to the state budget. The “National Cashback” program will continue to operate without changes, funds for the purchase of Ukrainian goods will be accrued as usual and paid in the usual format for users after the 20th of the following month for the previous one.

Ukrainians will receive cashback for April at the end of May — these funds must also be used by June 30. Cashback for purchases made in May will be paid in July. In the future, cashback will be accrued according to the usual schedule.

Program users will receive 5% or 15% compensation for the purchase of Ukrainian-made goods. Namely:

5% cashback is awarded for purchases of food, auto parts, pharmacy products, and garden products.

15% cashback is awarded for non-food products, such as clothing, shoes, appliances, toys, goods for hobbies, recreation, repairs, as well as food products: hard and soft cheeses, pasta, oatmeal and buckwheat groats.

You can learn more about the distribution of interest on the “National Cashback” page or by using the barcode scanner in "Diia" in the "National Cashback" section.

The accumulated funds can be used for: