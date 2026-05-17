Russian propaganda writes about an “investigation” against Olena Zelenska. NABU and SAPO deny this

Russian and pro-Russian propaganda media are spreading a wave of disinformation about an alleged investigation into the wife of the President of Ukraine, First Lady Olena Zelenska.

This was reported by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO).

They emphasize that the information that anti-corruption authorities are preparing to arrest Olena Zelenska is not true. NABU and SAPO are not carrying out any procedural actions mentioned in the above-mentioned allegations.

"Such informational interventions are part of a systematic disinformation campaign by the aggressor state aimed at discrediting Ukrainian institutions, undermining trust in anti-corruption bodies, destabilizing the socio-political situation, and weakening the unity of Ukraine in the context of a full-scale war," NABU noted.

Anti-corruption authorities called on citizens and media representatives to check sources, verify information, and not spread disinformation materials from the enemy.