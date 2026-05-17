30 000 people evacuated in Germany due to WWII bomb

Around 30 000 residents of the city of Pforzheim in southwestern Germany were evacuated after a large unexploded bomb from World War II was discovered.

This was reported by the German news agency dpa, citing police data.

The 1.8-ton HC-4000 bomb was found during construction work in the eastern part of the city, located approximately 40 kilometers from Stuttgart.

The bomb contains approximately 1.35 tons of explosives. It is planned to be defused in the near future. Firefighters are currently checking to see if all residents have left the evacuation zone.

Part of the city center of Pforzheim has been placed in the evacuation zone. Public transport has also been disrupted.

Unexploded ordnance from World War II is still regularly found in Germany, even though more than 80 years have passed since its end.

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