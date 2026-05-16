Israel eliminates Hamas military wing leader al-Haddad

Israel eliminated Izza al-Din al-Haddad, the head of Hamasʼ military wing and one of the organizers of the attack on the country on October 7, 2023.

IDF reported this.

According to Israeli security forces, he was killed on May 15 in Gaza City. The airstrike targeted a residential building in the Rimal neighborhood. Medics reported at the time that at least three people were killed and 20 others were injured.

IDF says al-Haddad led Hamasʼ military wing after the killing of Mohammed Sinwar in May 2025. In his position, he re-energized the group and prepared new attacks on Israel. The military also says he held Israeli hostages and used them as human shields during the war.

According to Israeli security forces, al-Haddad was one of the last high-ranking commanders of Hamasʼ military wing who planned and carried out the October 7 attack.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas militants launched a massive rocket attack on southern and central Israel, invading the country and killing more than 1 200 people. They also seized more than 250 hostages and took them to Gaza, some of whom were later killed.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.