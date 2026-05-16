The US and Nigeria have eliminated Abu Bilal al-Minuki, one of the leaders of ISIS

The US President Donald Trump reported the killing of Abu Bilal al-Minuki, one of the leaders of the Islamic State terrorist group. Nigerian troops were involved in the operation.

Trumpreported this on Truth Social.

According to him, the operation was carried out that night by American and Nigerian military personnel. Trump stated that it was a flawlessly executed, carefully planned and very complex operation.

The US president also stated that after the elimination of al-Minuki, ISʼs global operations have been "significantly weakened", and thanked the Nigerian government for its cooperation.

Al-Minuqi was the second-in-command in the global hierarchy of the Islamic State. He was hiding in Africa, but American intelligence agencies were able to track his movements.

In December, the United States launched airstrikes against Islamic State-linked militants in Nigeria. Since then, Washington has deployed drones and 200 troops to train and provide intelligence support to the Nigerian military against insurgents linked to ISIS and another terrorist group, al-Qaeda.

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