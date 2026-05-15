Budanov has survived at least 10 attempts on his life since August 2020. What else did the head of OP say in an interview with the Times

The head of the Presidential Office (OP) Kyrylo Budanov said that since August 2020 he has survived at least ten attempts on his life.

He said this in an interview with The Times, to which he came with a gun.

Budanov also commented on the peace talks with the Russian Federation. According to him, a prisoner exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format was planned during the so-called truce, but the agreements fell through.

At the same time, the head of OP stated that he believes in the negotiation process, its completion and outcome, although the date of the next negotiations has not yet been determined.

"I donʼt have to trust anyone, I have to achieve a result. Any ways and methods are good if they produce results. I donʼt do things I donʼt believe in," he said.

Budanov also sees no signs of Russia preparing for a nuclear strike, although "Moscow is technically capable of delivering one at any time and at any distance".

In addition, the head of OP advocates for continued mobilization, "Otherwise the country will simply collapse". At the same time, he promised to fight abuse of power by TRC employees.

According to Budanov, autonomous smart drones, prototypes of which Ukraine already has, will soon be used in war. The war has shown the weakness of expensive air defense systems against cheap drones.

Budanov also said that his experience in intelligence helps him negotiate with the Russians: "Weʼve worked with them for many years, so I know how to talk to them," he said.