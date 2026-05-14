Ukraine and Finland have exposed a scheme to transfer a ship to Russiaʼs shadow fleet. A Ukrainian has been declared a suspect

Ukrainian law enforcement officers, together with the Finnish Customs Service, have exposed a criminal group that was buying ships for Russiaʼs shadow fleet. It involved foreigners and a Ukrainian man, who was suspected of aiding an aggressor state.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

According to the investigation, the Ukrainian suspect acted in concert with other individuals, including Russian representatives. They organized the purchase of a tugboat through a foreign company in Europe and secretly transferred it to a Russian company in neutral waters.

To conceal the actual purpose of the vessel, it was registered as if for further use outside of Russia. The Ukrainian represented the interests of the purchasing company, prepared and signed the documents for the purchase of the tug, and also organized the preparation of the vessel and crew for departure from the port.

After leaving the port, the tugboat changed its declared route and turned off navigation. The vessel was subsequently re-registered under the Russian flag, given a new name, and placed at the disposal of a Russian company.

As law enforcement officers have established, this company provides towing services at an oil transit terminal and may perform work in the interests of sanctioned Russian entities.

The investigation believes that Russia may use the transferred tug to escort large-tonnage oil tankers during port calls. Such vessels are an important part of Russiaʼs maritime logistics and may ensure the functioning of its shadow fleet, with which Russia is trying to circumvent international sanctions and retain revenues from energy exports.

As part of the criminal proceedings, law enforcement officers conducted searches and seized computer equipment, mobile phones, documents, as well as cash worth $54 750 and €37 900.

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The detained Ukrainian faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property. The investigation into other suspects, including foreigners, is ongoing.

What is known about the Russian shadow fleet?

In early December 2022, the G7 members, as well as Australia and the EU, imposed price caps on Russian oil, setting a maximum price of $60 per barrel. In January 2026, the European Union announced a reduction in the price of Russian oil to $44.1 per barrel from February 1, 2026.

To circumvent oil sanctions, Russia has begun to form a shadow fleet. This is a fleet of old tankers that turn off their beacons so that they cannot be seen by surveillance systems. They are operated mostly by the Russian state company “Suchkomflot”. With its help, the Russian Federation transports an estimated 1.7 million barrels of oil per day, which brings large profits to the Kremlin.

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