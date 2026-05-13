A baby sloth was born for the first time at a Scottish zoo. He was named Atty

The first baby sloth in Scotlandʼs history was born at Edinburgh Zoo.

This was reported on the zooʼs website.

The two-toed sloth was born on Monday, May 11, to a pair of six-year-old sloths, Feira and Nico. The zoo says it is a "historic event" not just for Edinburgh, but for the whole of Scotland.

The cub was named Atty, after British naturalist and broadcaster David Attenborough, who turned 100 last Friday.

Atti will spend the first six months of his life clinging tightly to his motherʼs belly. At two months old, he will begin to learn to eat leaves by tasting food from his motherʼs mouth.

Mom and baby are currently resting. Zoo visitors will be able to see the baby sloth starting May 13.

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