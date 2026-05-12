CNN: Russian ship Ursa Major could have been damaged by a torpedo that only NATO, Russia and Iran have

The Russian ship Ursa Major, which sank in December 2024 in international waters between Águilas, Spain, and Oran, Algeria, could have been damaged by a torpedo that only NATO, the Russian Federation, and Iran have.

This is stated in a CNN investigation.

According to experts, the nature of the damage may indicate the use of a Barracuda torpedo. Such torpedoes travel at very high speeds, creating an air "shell" in the water, which reduces resistance and allows them to penetrate the shipʼs hull.

It was the Barracuda that could have created a hole in the hull measuring approximately 50×50 cm. At the same time, another expert suggests that the explosion could have been caused by a magnetic mine attached to the shipʼs hull.

During the investigation in 2024, Spanish investigators reported that the captain of the Russian vessel declared the presence of two nuclear reactors intended for submarines on board.

A source familiar with the investigation told CNN that the ship may have been heading to the North Korean port of Rason to deliver two reactors. The incident comes two months after reports of North Korean military involvement in Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.

How the Russian Ursa Major sank

A series of explosions on board the ship occurred on December 23, 2024. The ship was initially escorted by two Russian ships, the Ivan Gren and the Aleksandr Otrakovsky. A few hours after their departure, the Ursa Major slowed down sharply, but reported that everything was fine.

About a day later, the ship changed course and sent a distress signal. The crew reported three explosions near the engine room, killing two people and 14 more crew members being evacuated. More explosions followed, and the ship sank.

The Russian side stated that the ship was transporting oversized cargo for infrastructure projects in Vladivostok, including port cranes and technical elements for icebreakers.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.