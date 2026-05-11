Poll: 30% of Ukrainians fear that artificial intelligence will be able to replace them at work

Approximately 30% of Ukrainians fear that artificial intelligence will be able to replace them at work. At the same time, 69% of citizens do not think so.

This is evidenced by a survey conducted by Rating Group as part of the international End of Year Survey.

The level of fear varies by type of employment. Among employees, 32% are worried about the impact of AI on their jobs, compared to just 19% of the self-employed.

The self-employed generally feel the most at ease: 78% of them are not worried about the possible replacement of jobs by technology, and 60% said that it does not bother them at all. The highest level of anxiety in the survey was recorded among the temporarily unemployed — 40%.

The study shows that Ukraine is among the ten European countries with the lowest level of fear of their jobs being replaced by artificial intelligence. This list also includes Nordic countries, Estonia, Latvia, Croatia, Germany, and the Netherlands.

The survey was conducted through telephone interviews among 1 000 respondents in Ukrainian-controlled territories from November 11 to 14, 2025.

The End of Year Survey (EoY) is a global annual survey by the international sociological association Gallup International on the future, happiness, and expectations of the population of different countries.

In 2025, sociologists surveyed more than 60 000 respondents in 61 countries around the world. In Ukraine, the EoY survey has been conducted by the Rating Group for the third year in a row.

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