Ukrainian TV presenter Andriy Domansky received a Russian passport

Ukrainian TV presenter Andriy Domansky, who worked on the Inter channel, received a Russian passport after the start of a full-scale war.

This was reported by investigative journalist Heorhii Shabaev of the “Radio Liberty” project Schemes, referring to the register of the Russian tax service.

Domansky received a Russian passport on December 17, 2022, at the Main Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs in St. Petersburg. In addition, since March 2023, he has been working as a developer at the sanctioned “Sovcombank”.

What is known about Andriy Domansky?

In 1992, he worked at the Odesa radio station "Prosto Radio", and 10 years later he began working on the "New Channel" in the program "Rise". He also hosted the shows "Intuition", "Who is Against Blondes?" and "Star Factory". Later, he became a co-host of "Voice of the Country" on "1+1".

While working at the Inter TV channel (in 2018), Domansky got into a scandal: in the synopsis for the announcement of the concert “Victory. One for All,” he said that “we cannot allow the streets of our cities to be named after fascist criminals, and their portraits to be carried with impunity during a torchlight procession in our capital, where every meter is soaked in the blood of our compatriots”.

After that, the National Council for Television and Radio Broadcasting imposed a fine of over UAH 4 million on the channel, but later the District Administrative Court of Kyiv granted Inter’s request and canceled the fine.

After the start of the full-scale war, Domansky disappeared from the public sphere. Some media outlets wrote that he left Ukraine due to his status as a father of many children.

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