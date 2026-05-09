From jewelry to psychiatristʼs letters. Exclusive Marilyn Monroe items to be auctioned in the US

American auction house Heritage Auctions will put up for auction the personal belongings of the late model and actress Marilyn Monroe. The collection, which has remained out of public view for decades, includes clothing, jewelry, letters, handwritten notes, paintings and poetry of the Hollywood star.

Reuters writes about this.

The auction will open on June 1, which would have been Monroeʼs 100th birthday. The items will be auctioned off from the archives of poets Norman and Hedda Rosten, who were close friends and confidants of the actress. Most of the items date from 1955 to 1962.

Among the lots are documents that reveal details of Monroeʼs personal life, her romantic relationships, her experiences of pregnancy loss, and her thoughts on death.

The auction will also feature letters from her ex-husband, playwright Arthur Miller, that reveal the complexities of their marriage. Other items include an unpublished letter from Monroeʼs psychiatrist describing the day before the actressʼs death.

The organizers are paying special attention to a note Monroe wrote while filming Some Like It Hot. On the letterhead of the Hotel del Coronado, she wrote: "I feel like Iʼm drowning," and next to it she drew a person in the water.

According to auction house representative Brian Chains, this letter vividly demonstrates Monroeʼs psychological state and struggle with mental problems.

Marilyn Monroe (real name Norma Jean Mortenson) was born in Los Angeles in 1926. She became one of the most famous actresses and sex symbols of 20th-century Hollywood and died in 1962 at the age of 36. Monroe lived a glamorous but very short, lonely and tragic life. Artists from all over the world immortalized her image in pop culture, and fans still research her biography.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.