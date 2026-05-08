Lego has originally congratulated naturalist David Attenborough on his 100th birthday

The world-famous Lego company originally congratulated naturalist and TV presenter David Attenborough on his 100th birthday and changed the age restrictions for the set.

Lego reported this on Instagram.

"Happy 100th birthday, Sir David Attenborough. There is no age limit for those who never stop playing," the company wrote.

It is worth adding that previously the age limit for the designer was 99+.

David Attenborough has made dozens of nature films and devoted more than 70 years to a television career. He also worked as a general manager of the BBC. Despite his age, the naturalist has not retired — on April 17, 2026, a new film from Netflix, "Gorilla Story: David Attenboroughʼs Story," was released.

This is a film about a family of gorillas, the members of which are descendants of Pablo, a hyperactive, tactile and inquisitive young male, who was first captured on camera in 1978.

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