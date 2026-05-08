Hackers tried to hack the Signal account of the Vice President of the European Parliament — Russians are suspected

Hackers tried to hack the account of European Parliament Vice President Pina Picierno on the Signal messenger.

Pina Picierno wrote about this in X.

According to her, there is technical evidence that Russian FSB hackers, who are acting against politicians, journalists, researchers, and European officials, may be involved in this.

"This is extremely serious, as Signal is used to communicate and correspond with political dissidents, fellow MEPs, government officials and confidential sources. Targeting these channels is an attempt to control, intimidate and infiltrate the democratic debate in Europe," she wrote.

She stated that there had also recently been an attempt to hack the account of an independent researcher who had provided her with data on meetings between lobbyists and representatives of Russian and Belarusian interests in Brussels.

The relevant services of the European Parliament are checking the vice presidentʼs gadgets. She has also filed a complaint with the Italian authorities.

In recent months, Russian hackers have hacked more than 170 email accounts of Ukrainian prosecutors and investigators, as well as officials from NATO and Balkan countries.

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