The Russians are urgently deploying four more regiments, 24 divisions, and 162 batteries to counter Ukrainian strike drones, outside of approved plans.

This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky after a military intelligence report.

The Russians are also strengthening echeloned air cover over Moscow and the Krasnodar Territory.

"In fact, the Russians are scaling up their Border Guard troops, copying Ukrainian solutions — technical, tactical, and organizational. The same applies to the use of electronic warfare (EW) in border regions," the commander-in-chief noted.

In addition, according to intelligence data, Russia plans to produce 7.3 million FPV drones and 7.8 million combat units for UAVs of various types by 2026. The occupiers are increasing supplies of attack drones with turbojet engines to the troops.

He added that despite all the challenges, Ukraine continues to maintain the initiative and set the pace. Its advantage in FPV drones is growing. This is evidenced by the fact that since December, only the UAV units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces have neutralized more occupiers than Russia has managed to mobilize into its army.

Thus, in April, unmanned systems performed almost 357 thousand combat missions and attacked over 160 thousand verified targets — this is 2% more than in March.

In addition, Ukrainian ground robotic complexes (GRCs) already provide over 60% of logistical transportation in the interests of the troops.

Syrsky noted that the key tasks in the military now are to increase the effectiveness of electronic warfare, increase the use of ground-based robotic EW platforms, and conduct an audit of the effectiveness of individual EW means.