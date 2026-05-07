News

Two former Chinese defense ministers sentenced to death

Author:
Veronika Dovhaniuk
Date:

In China, two former defense ministers — Wei Fenghe and Li Shangfu — were sentenced to death in a corruption case.

This is reported by the Chinese publication Xinhua.

The military court found that Fenghe had accepted bribes and that Shangfu had both accepted and offered them. The former officials were given a two-year reprieve from the death penalty, but were deprived of political rights for life and had their property confiscated.

1 2

In two years, their sentences will be commuted to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.