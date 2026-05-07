Two former Chinese defense ministers sentenced to death

In China, two former defense ministers — Wei Fenghe and Li Shangfu — were sentenced to death in a corruption case.

This is reported by the Chinese publication Xinhua.

The military court found that Fenghe had accepted bribes and that Shangfu had both accepted and offered them. The former officials were given a two-year reprieve from the death penalty, but were deprived of political rights for life and had their property confiscated.

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In two years, their sentences will be commuted to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

China has launched a massive corruption investigation into the Peopleʼs Liberation Army since President Xi Jinping came to power. Li Shangfu was dismissed from his post as defense minister in October 2023 on corruption charges, as was Fenghe. A year later, another defense minister Dong Zhong was the focus of a corruption investigation.

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